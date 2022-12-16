Hundreds of people packed the Penn State Behrend Junker Center to celebrate the graduating class of 2022.

Over 200 students graduated Friday night, joining the Penn State Behrend family.

Chancellor Dr. Ralph Ford says the job market seems to be very good for them this year, and that the students have worked very hard to get here.

“It’s particularly special, because if you think about this class, this class lived through COVID, they went through all of it. They are very resilient, so I think it has extra special meaning,” said Dr. Ralph Ford, chancellor, Penn State Behrend.

Dr. Ford says he’s glad many graduates will continue working in the Erie community.