Buddy Walk raises awareness for Downs Syndrome

More than 200 people came out with their walking shoes on to raise awareness for Downs Syndrome at the Buddy Walk.

Kara Masco laced up her walking shoes and walked for her daughter Harley, who has Downs Syndrome.

“We want to learn all we can about providing her with the best future, the best possible outcomes, and the best possible head start. There’s no better way to do that than to meet up with families going through the same thing.” Masco said.

The walk gave families and parents a first hand opportunity to connect with other families going through similar circumstances and learn more about resources they can look into for further information.

Families, parents and all teams walked down East Grandview to support one another.

For families it’s about creating a relationship knowing that there are others around you, step by step.

Holli Waddell, Down Syndrome advocate says, “Honestly, it’s the best thing that could have ever happened to us. It’s brought us closer, it’s brought us more into a community we would have never been in. It’s nice to let everyone know it’s not as scary as you think.”

All donations will go forth to ARC of Erie County.