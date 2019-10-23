More than 2,000 students in Millcreek Towship out of the classroom due to gas leak

More than 2,000 students in Millcreek Township will be out of the classroom for the rest for the rest of the week due to a significant gas leak. Students and staff dismissed from McDowell Intermediate High School and McDowell High School early today after reports of a natural gas smell came in.

JET 24 Action News’ Chelsey Withers was on the scene when the students were being notified of this dismissal.

Even before they could smell a problem, they heard it…around 10:15am Wednesday morning.

“A weird kind of alarm went off, like I never heard it and it wasn’t like a fire alarm and then Dr. Cavanagh came over and said there’s a possibility of a gas leak, so they were like we are immediately going to evacuate.” said Mackenzie Weber, a Freshman at McDowell.

Students and staff then made their way up to the McDowell High School gym as they awaited further instruction, which came around a half hour later.

“The gas company wanted to order an evacuation of McDowell as well, so an announcement was sent out to the community to evacuate all students and staff from both buildings,” said Nathan Spiker, District Supervisor of School Safety.

Once making their way out of the school, some students were able to detect an odor in the air.

“When I got here, it smelled like eggs and onions,” said Tya Lane, a junior at McDowell.

For others, concerns rose when making their way outside.

“When we walked out of the gym, there was a really strong smell of gas and it was kind of scary because you couldn’t smell it on the inside, just on the outside. It was a little worrying.” said Emily Fuller, a freshman at McDowell.

National Fuel explained that they did not find any readings inside of either building. Although the events were sudden, students and staff are commending the quick reactions.

“I felt like it was a pretty good response,” said Jason Radzimski, a sophomore at McDowell. “I felt like everyone got off quickly and I did not feel in danger at all.”

All scheduled after school, evening and weekend activities at MIHS and McDowell are also canceled. The district is expected to provide an update over the weekend.

Included in those cancellations is the Millcreek Township School District town hall meeting, where the superintendent was scheduled to discuss a variety of topics, some of which included the budget and facilities improvement plans. At this time, it’s unknown when that will be rescheduled