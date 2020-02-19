More than $24,000 raised at Erie Shriners telethon

More than $24,000 was raised for kids in Erie last night, right here on JET 24 Action News.

Erie’s Shriners Hospitals for Children hosted their annual telethon Tuesday. The money donated will carry on the mission of providing free orthopedic care to kids in the region at no charge.

Organizers say the Erie area helps the hospital in more ways than one.

“They not only support us emotionally and financially, but they give us some tremendous employees. That’s really important to us here, because the people that work here are just special people all the way around,” said Roger Neff, Vice Chairman of the Board.

Shriners Hospitals for Children has been serving children in the Erie area for more than 90 years.