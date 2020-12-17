More than $248,000 in grant funding will help protect and restore Lake Erie

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has awarded more than $248,000 in grants to protect and restore the Lake Erie Coastal Zone in Erie County.

“Our coastal zones are vital environmental, economic, and community resources for the commonwealth,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “Each year, the diverse Coastal Zone projects help us rethink, reexamine, and rededicate our efforts towards a comprehensive approach to ensuring the sustainability of these habitats.”

Coastal zones are the area where land meets the coast and include both coastal waters and adjacent shorelands and are under increasing pressure from development, erosion, biodiversity loss, and pollution.

Approved projects in Erie County include:

Erie Bird Observatory – $50,000 to conduct research on bird migration in the Lake Erie Coastal Zone and to promote awareness of birding as an economic driver in the Erie area



County of Erie – $75,000 for coordination and technical assistance with Lake Erie coastal zone grantees



County of Erie – $9,000 to assist Lake Erie coastal communities in administering the Bluff Recession and Setback Act of 1980



Erie County Conservation District – $11,500 to purchase and provide Mobi-Mats to allow for beach access for persons with disabilities at Freeport Beach (Halli Reid Park) and 20 Mile Beach



Gannon University – $12,217 for the Summer School of Excellence to educate approximately 30 high school students from Erie, Crawford and Warren counties on coastal zone environmental issues



Lawrence Park Township – $45,000 to rehabilitate and restore the Lakeside boat launch to its original, functional condition



Regional Science Consortium – $50,000 to research the occurrence of saxitoxin from harmful algal blooms along the coastline of Lake Erie

The 77-mile Lake Erie coastal zone is in Erie County and includes the Lake Erie shoreline and several major tributaries. The coastal zone also extends to the middle of the lake, to the international boundary with Canada, and inland an average of 1.4 miles.