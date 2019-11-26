More than $25 million in renovations could come to Richford Arms

A multi-million dollar renovation project is in the works for an apartment complex in downtown Erie.

Beacon Communities is the owner of Richford Arms. They are also the company looking to invest more than $25 million to redevelop it.

A project that looks to continue to build downtown Erie is restoring hope for the city’s administration.

“When I was a teenager growing up we had 140,000 people and there were all kinds of good jobs available. Those are the days we want to recreate—my team and I—that’s what we are working towards. This is a huge step in the right direction,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D), City of Erie.

Beacon Communities applied to the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA) for funding of an approximately $25.5 million renovation project for Richford Arms.

“As people know, that’s a building that hasn’t seen investment for years. So it’s in much need of some TLC and we are glad that it’s finally going to get that,” said John Persinger, CEO, E.D.D.C.

Through this project, the State Street apartment building would have improvements made to the building, apartment renovations, upgrades to the retail storefronts and common areas for wellness programming.

The company sent out the following statement regarding the project:

“We are thrilled to be investing in Erie alongside the E.D.D.C., Erie Insurance, Saint Vincent Hospital, UPMC Hamot, the Erie Community Foundation, and others. This partnership will create unique opportunities in Erie to enhance the Perry Square neighborhood and enrich the lives of the Erie residents who lives at Richford Arms.”

The project aligns with redevelopment happening in the area by the Erie Downtown Development Corporation (E.D.D.C.).

With Beacon being a Boston based company, this is showing that it’s not just local organizations looking to invest in the city.

“A great sign of confidence in the future of downtown Erie is when you have people who want to investment from the outside, it sends the signal that there is healthy market here,” Persinger.

This is not Beacon’s first investment for redeveloping. They also worked with PHFA to get funding to renovate Highpoint Towers.