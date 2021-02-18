More than 30 homes in Girard evacuated Wednesday after gas leak

Over 30 homes had to be evacuated after a gas leak in Girard Wednesday.

According to the Dobler Hose & Ladder Company, this happened around noon at a manufacturing plant on Mechanic Street.

National Fuel was called to the scene and was able to shut down the gas line after about an hour.

The chief says homes within 500 feet of the site were evacuated, but people were allowed to return after it was deemed safe.

***UPDATE*** The gas leak has been controlled and everyone can return to their homes. Thank you all for your corporation… Posted by A.F. Dobler Hose & Ladder Co. on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

“They should call 911, leave the home, don’t turn any lights on or off — anything, and open windows if you can on your way out and get out; don’t cause anything that would cause a spark,” said Chief Tim Vargulich, A. F. Dobler Hose & Ladder Company.

A warming shelter was set up at the fire station while residents waited to get back into their homes.