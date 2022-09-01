The sounds of James Taylor came to life in the concert pavilion at WQLN.

More than 300 WQLN members enjoying Sam Hyman’s “Steamroller” show.

Hyman travels the country singing the songs of the legendary singer and songwriter.

The concert marks the first members only event held at WQLN since the start of the pandemic.

“I think we’re going to have those little moment all of our lives where something happens that almost feels like we’re back to normal. This is absolutely that. I’m seeing people I haven’t seen since 2019 and it’s just such a great evening,” said Tom New, President at WQLN.

Tonight’s member only show was sold out.