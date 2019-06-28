More than 40 girls attend Wabtec Girls Program

Penn State Behrend teamed up with Wabtec to give over 40 minds a chance for hands-on learning through the Wabtec Girls Program.

Wabtec Girls fosters sixth and seventh graders for careers in the STEM field. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and math.

” We have a bunch of trendy projects. We made chapsticks, slime-that was metallic, and we did robots. It was really fun,” said 7th grader Ava of Rolling Ridge.

” I was excited to do the coding and all of the math that we got to do because I enjoy doing that in school,” said 7th grader Emily of Rolling Ridge.” And my Dad is an engineer, so I always like to follow what he is doing at his job.”