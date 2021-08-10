More than 400 non-profits are on the list this year for people to donate to during Erie Gives Day

More than 400 non-profits are on the list this year for people to donate money towards at Erie Gives Day.

August 10th is the 11th Annual Erie Gives Day where people donate money to a non-profit of their choosing.

There is no limit to how much money someone can donate and no limit to how many non-profits to donate to.

The minimum donation is $25 and all non-profits will receive their checks on August 31st at the Erie Gives check presentation at the Erie Zoo.

A local non-profit Lake Erie Rescue is new to Erie Gives Day and its mission to obtain food to give to those in need.

This CEO of a non-profit is new to Erie Gives Day and said its a great way to generate revenue and is great for other non-profits in the Erie Community.

“Every dollar is used for critical infrastructure computers. We have an app we are trying to launch and that money any dollar we get is going to go towards,” said Kevin McCaslin, CEO of Lake Erie Food Rescue.

The event began at 8 a.m. and will end at 8 p.m.

A local non-profit, the Pennsylvania Equality Project is new to Erie Gives Day. The president and founder said that the non-profit protects LGBTQ youth.

“We are trying to raise funds to open a community drop in center here in Meadville. LGBTQ plus youth and others come in to get a cup of coffee, to talk with an adult, and to have a safe space,” said David Moore, Founder of Pennsylvania Equality Project.

