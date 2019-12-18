More than $420,000 in tax credits to fund Second Harvest Food Bank

State Representatives Ryan Bizzaro, Pat Harkins, and Bob Merski announced today that tax credits of $420,563 under the state Neighborhood Assistance Program will boost the efforts of Erie-based Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania in efforts to alleviate food insecurity throughout the region.

The lawmakers noted that in addition to the tax credits to Second Harvest, an additional $60,000 in tax credits will go to fund Erie neighborhood rejuvenation projects.

They include micro-grants to homeowners to fund a minimum of five home facade renovations with a maximum award of $10,000 each or 10 renovations with a maximum of $5,000 each; demolition of at least one officially listed blighted property in collaboration with the Erie Redevelopment Authority; clearance of at least one vacant lot and landscaping in a common theme tying it to other lots along Buffalo Road; and installation of three bus shelters, among other improvements.

NAP encourages private-sector investment into projects that will help improve distressed communities by providing tax credits to businesses that donate capital to support projects that address neighborhood and community. The tax credits to Second Harvest were awarded under the Charitable Food Program, while the $60,000 in tax credits were awarded under NAP’s Special Priorities Program.