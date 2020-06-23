More than $5 Million in funding for Homelessness Assistance, promoting affordable housing

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 19: Governor of Pennsylvania Tom Wolf speaks on stage during Pennsylvania Conference For Women at Pennsylvania Convention Center on November 19, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Marla Aufmuth/Getty Images for Pennsylvania Conference for Women)

Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin announced more than $5 million in funding is available for assisting homeless families in finding housing and combating homelessness across the commonwealth.

The funding is provided through the federal Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) program.

“The Wolf Administration is committed to combating homelessness and providing reliable, safe, and affordable housing options to residents across Pennsylvania, and the ESG funding plays a major role in this effort,” said Sec. Davin. “This funding provides critical and necessary resources and assistance to communities striving to find resolution for homeless residents and support homelessness prevention programs.”

The 2020 ESG funding eligibility falls into six categories: rapid rehousing, homelessness prevention, street outreach, emergency shelter, homeless management information systems (HMIS), and administration.

Rapid rehousing helps individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness, fleeing violence, or living in a home not suitable for human habitation to swiftly move to stable housing.

Homelessness prevention resources help families or individuals who are currently housed but may be in jeopardy of losing their homes with rental assistance and case management resources.

Street outreach connects unsheltered homeless individuals with emergency shelter and/or health services. Emergency shelter funding supports costs associated with essential services, operating expenses, and renovations necessary to provide emergency shelter.

This is authorized by McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act as amended by the Homeless Emergency Assistance and Rapid Transition to Housing (HEARTH) Act of 2009.

Priority for funding is given to applicants representing areas of the commonwealth that do not already receive a direct allocation of Emergency Solutions Grant funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

A total of $5,480,359 in ESG funding was approved for the following counties:

Allegheny County – $176,375

Armstrong County – $191,938

Beaver County – $31,125

Blair County – $282,589

Bucks County – $114,125

Butler County – $60,383

CAP of Cambria* – $166,000

Carbon County – $55,000

Center for Community Action* – $153,550

Central Susquehanna Opportunity* – $321,781

Clinton County* – $302,950

Cumberland County – $128,650

Dauphin County – $103,750

Franklin County – $176,375

Indiana County – $105,618

Lawrence County* – $1,720,417

Lehigh County* – $207,500

McKean County – $180,525

Mercer County – $150,438

Monroe County* – $295,688

Montgomery County – $119,313

Schuylkill County – $268,713

Union-Snyder Community Action Agency* – $66,400

Wayne County – $101,156

Asterisks note a regional grant.

CAP of Cambria will distribute funding to Blair and Cambria counties. Center for Community Action will distribute funding to Bedford, Fulton, Huntington, Mifflin, and Juniata counties.

Central Susquehanna Opportunities will distribute funding to Columbia, Montour, and Northumberland counties.

Clinton County will distribute funding to Bradford, Clinton and Lycoming counties.

Lawrence County will distribute funding to a 20-county area, including Armstrong, Beaver, Blair, Butler, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clarion, Crawford, Delaware, Elk, Fayette, Forest, Greene, Lawrence, McKean, Mercer, Potter, Venango, and Warren counties.

Lehigh County will distribute funding to Lehigh and Northampton counties.

Monroe County will distribute funding to Monroe and Pike counties.

Union-Snyder CAA will distribute funding to Union and Snyder counties.

For more information, visit the DCED website,