More than 50 vendors pack the Saga Club for the Gem City Flea Market

If you are looking to give someone a unique gift this year, the Gem City Flea Market is the place to be.

More than 50 vendors packed the Saga Club to sell quality antiques, crafts, arts and photography.

A variety of products including jewelry, books and kitchen appliances were all for sale.

The market gives Erie residents the chance to shop and support local vendors in Erie.

We have a great variety of vendors that we mix up each month, so it is a new experience and it’s just quality. We have quality stuff for sale and local Erie goods, which people love and support. Robert Kitchen, Gem City Flea Market Promoter

The Gem City Flea Market is held once a month.