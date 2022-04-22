Millions of dollars in state funding will be invested in redevelopment throughout the city and county.

Governor Tom Wolf announced a series of Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program investments totaling more than $7 million.

$4 million will be allotted for the transformation of the former EMI Building and another $1.75 million will go toward the expansion project at Shearer’s in Waterford.

“These projects are crucial to the continued growth of Erie County. Supporting existing business so they can expand or repurposing old facilities for the new economy is how we will grow our economy and continue building a skilled workforce.” State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro

In addition, the Presque Isle Gateway Project in Millcreek will receive $500,000.

$1.5 million will go to Gannon’s Highmark Events Center revitalization project.

Corry Impact will get $2.5 million.