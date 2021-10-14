More than $700,000 in tax credits awarded to Erie residents

FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo an America flag flies at the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Residents in Erie will soon have greater options for affordable rental housing, thanks to nearly $700,000 in federal tax credit funding that was awarded on Thursday.

According to a news release from state Representatives Pat Harkins and Bob Merski, the funding to GMA Development Group, LLC, for Royal Homes development sites in Erie will fund construction of 26 units.

“Lack of affordable housing is a persistent problem for Pennsylvania’s low-income households, and too many families already spend more than half of their income on rent, leaving little left over for groceries, prescriptions and other necessities. Securing this funding will help us expand housing options that give families livable options. It won’t solve our housing shortage overnight, but it’s a good start.” State Rep. Pat Harkins

“A stable, permanent place to call home is such an important foundation in life, but not all families have easy access to safe, affordable housing. The tax credits awarded today should help boost the supply of affordable rental units for Erie families.” State Rep. Bob Merski

On Thursday, Governor Tom Wolf announced awards totaling more than $43.6 million in Low Income Housing Tax Credits, more than $7.4 million in PennHOMES funding, and more than $15.9 million in National Housing Trust Funds for the construction of 1,974 affordable multi-family rental units in Pennsylvania.

These federal tax credits are administered by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency and were approved by its board. The funding will add another 1,974 affordable rental units in Pennsylvania, according to a news release from Governor Wolf’s office.