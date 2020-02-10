More than 80 runners attend Winter Fun Run

More than 80 runners were out running the trails at Asbury Woods Brown’s Farm.

JET 24 Action crews were on site as the first man and woman runners made their way back from the run.

The Winter Fun Run is the kick off event for Asbury Woods’ “Woods Series,” which is a series of runs that vary in length.

The goal is to keep participants active and enjoy the trails Asbury has to offer all year round.

We’re always looking for something to do in the winter in Erie. What a better way to get off kind of the couch on a Sunday afternoon. Jennifer Farrar, Executive Director, Asbury Woods

As runners made their way back from the run, they were treated to a warm bowl of chili, some hot chocolate, a bit of coffee and beer from Erie Beer.

The next run will take place in June.