More than 80,000 Pennsylvanian’s believed to still be without power following Sunday’s storm

In Pennsylvania alone there are more than 80,000 still believed to be without power, but First Energy says crews are working to restore those as quickly as possible.

This is the latest map showing the remaining outages from the storm.

In our corner of the state it breaks down this way:

Erie County at last check still has more than 1,900 without power. In Crawford County the number still tops 2,400.

But, the biggest impact in this corner of the state is Warren County where nearly 4,100 are waiting to have power restored.