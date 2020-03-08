More than 90 bowlers compete at the Erie Scratch Classic

The stakes were high this morning at Rolling Meadow Lanes.

More than 90 bowlers are gathering for the eighth annual Erie Scratch Classic.

Competitors are taking part in four games which will then allow the top bowlers to qualify to the final rounds.

Bowlers in the tournament range from ages 16 to 55.

The event looks to bring some of the best and most competitive bowlers from the tri-state area.

“I think bowlers just appreciate the challenge, that’s what it is. They want to step up and they want to bowl well. At the end of the day the bowler that bowls the best, they’re going to walk away with a large chunk of money in their pocket and a trophy,” said Larry Klick, Tournament Director of Erie Scratch Classic.

One person will take home more than $2,000.