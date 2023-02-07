(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A total of 14 deceased animals were found during a Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) search of a property in Warren County.
PSP first responded to a residence on Tidioute Enterprise Road in Southwest Township on Feb. 6 for a welfare check. According to a PSP report, the residence was in “deplorable conditions” and without running water or heat.
A goat carcass allegedly was found in an enclosed porch. A toy poodle puppy and a blue macaw parrot at the property were taken in by the Warren County Humane Society.
PSP saw what they believed to be a goat carcass at a shed on the property, but the homeowner refused a search. On Feb. 7, PSP returned with a search warrant. They allegedly found 13 deceased animals.
According to the PSP report, the incident is under investigation and pending review with the Warren County District Attorney’s Office.