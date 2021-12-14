More than eight million dollars from American Rescue Plan money to help with rental assistance in Erie County

More than eight million dollars from the American Rescue Plan money will be allocated to help the community with rental assistance in Erie County.

Here is more from the meeting that was held on December 14th.

Council said that this money is intended to help those in the community benefit from the money, but it will only go towards a select group of people.

People in Erie County will be receiving more funds to use towards paying their rent, utility, and energy bills, but only for those who are living with mental and intellectual disabilities.

Over eight million dollars will be allocated to those individuals and households all funded by the American Rescue Plan.

Kim Clear, the Vice Chairwoman for Erie County said that this is something that the Erie community needs especially during times of the holidays during the colder months.

“A lot of the people who are homeless are suffering with mental illness and intellectual disabilities. It is unfortunate and that is some of the reason why some of them are where they are at,” said Kim Clear, Vice Chairman for Erie County Council.

Carl Anderson said that this is a completely different rental assistance plan than the boarder one the county received 17 million dollars for in August.

“This is just another program but within more specific and detail programable emphasis behind it,” said Carl Anderson, Chairman of Erie County Council.

Clear said that in order to find the people to allocate the funds to, Erie County Council members might need to create additional resources.

“I think we are going to have an outreach program. I do think we are going to. I do know that Erie County management and our public services we do have places where we can reach those people,” said Clear.

According to council members, all of the funds for this project will expire in 2025.

Now that this ordinance was passed for a second vote tonight, there will be more discussion at the next council meeting.