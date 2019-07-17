More than one hundred vendors at Roar on the Shore

More than one hundred vendors have parked their setups for the 2019 Roar on the Shore.

Vendors came from near and far for this years event. Majority of the vendors we talk with said they were excited about the change in location.

Vimi Bhandari who owns the Cleveland based clothing store VTrendz, said they look forward to another successful year.

“This year they changed the venue and hopefully it turns out better than last year. Parking this year will be better,” said Bhandari.

Bhandari said she hopes the weather will not discourage customers.