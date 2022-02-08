More work is needed to fix underground fire and explosion on Peach Street

Repair crews said that more work is needed to fix the damage after a fire and explosion rocked busy Peach Street on February 7th.

That makes three times in the last six months that this has happened, leaving Penelec and city crews scrambling for answers.

It was a quiet scene on February 7th as work crews blocked off a lane of Peach Street at West 15th which is over an underground fire and explosion.

For neighbors, the quiet of a Monday afternoon was jolted by the underground blast.

“All of a sudden we heard this explosion. Kind of sounded like something hit the building. So we looked outside and we opened the door. It smelled kind of like gas,” said Katie Hetz, Americorp Vista.

No one was injured and power was only momentarily impacted. Work crews had to wait for the smoke to clear before heading underground.

Repair crews were able to get to the damage by Monday night and they found more than they expected.

Even after finding and fixing the faulty wire, more repairs are needed, and cooperation is being promised.

“We’ve had conversations with the City of Erie on any number of things and we’ll continue to have conversations to see what can be done on our end,” said Mark Durbin, Spokesperson for Penelec.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

No estimates have been released yet on when repairs will be complete.