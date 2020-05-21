Morning fire damages part of an Erie home

A morning fire left serious damage to parts of an Erie home.

Chelsey Withers was live from the scene this afternoon with what firefighters have found so far.

Fire crews are still at the scene cleaning up after responding to a call around 10:30 a.m. this morning. According to the deputy chief, the call came in as a house fire with possible entrapment.

Once on scene, crews say they were able to control the fire quickly and that they did not find anyone inside. Crews then later found that the woman living in the home was out.

At this time, the cause and where the fire initiated has yet to be determined, but there is significant damage to the back part of the house which carried over to the garage.

The woman who lives in the home will now go stay with her children.

The deputy chief explained that their goal is to help everyone, but that this resident has a special history with the department.