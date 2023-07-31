Erie firefighters were called to an early morning structure fire in the 600 block of East 10th Street.

That fire broke out shortly after 3 a.m. Monday at what was reportedly a vacant home. When crews arrived on the scene, they found fire coming through the roof.

According to the city’s chief fire inspector, crews had the fire extinguished and left the scene but were called back shortly after 6 a.m. when the fire broke out again.

Courtesy: John Reitz

The second fire caused severe damage to the structure, putting the north and south walls of the brick structure in danger of collapsing outward.

This prompted the city to list the building for immediate demolition. That is expected to take place on Monday.

Erie Police are assisting the Erie Fire Department in investigating that fire. No one was reportedly hurt in the incident.