Update: Fire was reported out by 11:25 a.m.

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie Fire Department responded to a major house fire on Saturday morning.

Calls came in around 9:50 a.m. for a house fire on East 13th Street.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found flames coming from the rear of the house, and heavy fire under the roof.

It has been reported that possibly three people were trapped in the house. Those people have been taken to the hospital including one juvenile who was reported unresponsive.

Firefighters had to evacuate the house due to the severity of the fire, but are still on scene at the time of writing.

We have a crew on scene. No word has been released on the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story and more details will be released as information becomes available.

