Mosquitoes in Southeast Erie test positive for West Nile Virus

The Erie County Department of Health has confirmed that another mosquito group collected in the City of Erie has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The mosquito group that tested positive was collected on September 4 in the Southeast portion of Erie. This is the sixth mosquito group to test positive in Erie County in 2019.

At this time, there have been no human cases of West Nile Virus reported this year. Experts suggest that you drain gutters, tires, and containers that can hold standing water.

You can find more information at www.westnile.state.pa.us.