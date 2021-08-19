Moss wins Meadville’s Winslow Award

MEADVILLE — The Meadville Business Community gathered to honor a longtime advocate for the region.

Bob Moss of Conneaut Lake was named this year’s Winslow Award winner.

The award is presented to those who make a significant contribution to the region.

They say through his philanthropy and work as an executive at his Associated Contractors business, Moss has made a difference.

He’s been involved in developing the downtown mall in Meadville and was a founding member of the Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee.

