Moss wins Meadville’s Winslow Award

MEADVILLE — The Meadville Business Community gathered to honor a longtime advocate for the region.
Bob Moss of Conneaut Lake was named this year’s Winslow Award winner.
The award is presented to those who make a significant contribution to the region.
They say through his philanthropy and work as an executive at his Associated Contractors business, Moss has made a difference.
He’s been involved in developing the downtown mall in Meadville and was a founding member of the Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee.
