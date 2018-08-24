Most serious charges dismissed against driver in fatal car accident Video

A district judge has dismissed 2 of 16 charges against a Corry man charged with the DUI driving death of a woman.

Steve Wellman is charged with involuntary manslaughter, driving while drunk, and leaving the scene of a crime, among other crimes. The charges of homicide by vehicle and aggravated assault by vehicle have been dismissed.

The accident happened in the 600 block of West Washington Street in Corry around 1:30am May 12th. Police say Wellman left the scene but called police about an hour later to surrender.

54-year-old Lorri Huggman was taken to the hospital after being struck but died a few days later.