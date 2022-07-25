You probably heard the saying “lost and gone forever.”

Well with the help of social media, that might not necessarily be the case anymore.

In 1995, Amy DeMay was working at the K-Mart in Harborcreek, a store that doesn’t even exist anymore.

She found a class ring in the parking lot and was determined to find its rightful owner.

However, 27 years ago, finding someone was not as easy as it is today.

It was a 1983 North East class ring.

DeMay said that she and her mother attempted to find the owner whose name was engraved on the inside of the ring.

After asking around town and even taking it to a few jewelry stores, they gave up on the search.

DeMay tucked the ring away in a jewelry box and forgot about it. That is until her daughter Brooklyn found the ring a few days ago.

Like mother like daughter, Brooklyn was also determined to find the owner.

She posted a picture of the ring on a North East community Facebook page. Within five hours, she was on the phone with the owner.

“He was super thankful for it. He tried giving me money for it, and I was like no just keep it because it really wasn’t too big of a deal for us. It was we were just happy to find the owner of it,” said Brooklyn DeMay, Found Owner of Lost Ring.

“I think it’s just because it is a class ring and it is something that’s sentimental. So I didn’t want to throw it away, and I was hoping to find the owner. Even I mean even after all these years, I mean even if I didn’t find the owner or at least like his grandson or somebody that belongs to the family,” said Amy DeMay, Found Ring 27 Years Ago.

The owner told the DeMay’s that his ex-girlfriends threw the ring out the window during an argument.

That relationship clearly did not work out so well, but at least after 27 years he got his ring back.