(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An infant and its mother were transported to the hospital after a vehicle rollover on July 12.

The accident happened at about 7:03 a.m. on Ellicott Road in the town of Portland in Chautauqua County, New York.

The 44-year-old female driver of Mayville, New York was driving eastbound on Ellicott Road when she was distracted by her 11-week-old baby boy in the back seat. She drove off the road and into a ditch. The vehicle traveled in the ditch before hitting the end of the ditch and overturning several times. The vehicle came to a complete stop on its side.

Deputies from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office extracted the 11-week-old baby from the vehicle. The Brocton and Portland Fire Departments helped the deputies extract the mother from the car.

Both mother and her baby were transported to Westfield Memorial Hospital. According to a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office report, the mother had suspected minor injuries, and the baby was sent to the hospital as a precaution.

Traffic citations were issued for “speed not reasonable and prudent” and “moved from lane unsafely,” the report noted.