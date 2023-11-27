A fire over the weekend killed several puppies while the homeowner was away. That fire broke out in the 1200 block of West 10th Street around 9 p.m. Saturday evening.

According to Chief Fire Inspector Donald Sauer, Erie Fire Department, a family was fostering eight puppies and their mother.

Four of the puppies and the mother were revived, while four others passed away.

The mother and remaining four puppies were taken to the ANNA Shelter for treatment but have been taken to a specialty hospital in Cleveland.

“Truly, it was one of the most gut-wrenching situations that I’ve been in in a really long time, and that’s a lot, seeing the amount of animals and the amount of cruelty that I’ve seen,” said Ruth Thompson, founder of the ANNA Shelter. “To see the mom in that condition but still wanting to care for those puppies, it was just heartbreaking, and she just wasn’t physically able to care for the puppies.”

Chief Sauer said the cause of the fire was electrical. He added two other dogs and cats were found inside the home and made it out safely.