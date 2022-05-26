One local church had a whole family of some special visitors.

Students at Blessed Sacrament Church noticed a mother duck and at least a dozen ducklings waddling around in their courtyard.

The courtyard is closed in, so the ducks cannot get out. The students had fun watching the ducklings.

“The kids love it. They are counting them and some say 13, some say 14, there is a little discrepancy there. But, the kids are excited. They got some water but we are not supposed to feed them,” said Fr. Philip Pinczewski, Blessed Sacramento Church.

They called “Wildlife in Need” out of Meadville to come and rescue the family of ducks.