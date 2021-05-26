Mother of gunshot victim shows gratitude for surgical team at UPMC Hamot with artwork

One mother is showing her gratitude through artwork. She said that the surgical team at UPMC Hamot saved her son’s life.

Lena Logvina’s son Artem was shot in the chest by someone he knew back in January of 2020.

Lena is an artist and made the Mosaic during what she calls the hardest time in her life.

She gave it to the surgeon at UPMC and she calls the work her healing peace.

The Mosaic artwork depicts the scars, bullets, and drainage holes in her son Artem’s body.

“As a mom, because when my son first time saw himself with his scars and drainage tube, he collapsed. He thought he was hideous and I wanted to make his scars into something he thought was hideous into something beautiful,” said Lena Logvina, Created Mosaic.

The artwork depicts not only her son’s healing, but her own mental healing.

“And I think it did. Little by little we have a long way to go, but I’m just extremely grateful,” said Logvina.

“It means so much to us that Artem’s mom made this. We take care of crime victims every day and it’s really difficult especially when they are young and have a piece of artwork to walk by,” said Dr. Lindsey Roach, UPMC Trauma Surgeon.

Lena said that her son only had a slim chance of surviving the gunshot wound.

“It was a pretty difficult injury as far as where it was located and in the bowels and it was a major reconstruction,” said Dr. Roach.

The doctor said its always hard when someone is hurt, but it hits hard when they are young.

Artem’s mother said he is still recovering but is doing much better.