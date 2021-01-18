Mother of Trayvon Martin to speak at virtual MLK Day event

Today is Martin Luther King Day, a day when many Americans reflect on the strides African Americans have made in this country — especially in the time since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated back in April of 1968.

Yoselin Person was live to tell us one way local residents are observing the holiday.

It’s been more than 50 years since Dr. King was shot at a hotel in Memphis, Tennessee. After the unrest in many cities over the last year in response to police brutality, many say there’s still a lot of work to be done.

Penn State Behrend is hosting three days of virtual events in honor of Martin Luther King Day this year.

Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin, will open Penn State Behrend’s 2021 celebration.

Today’s program, which will be hosted on zoom, will discuss social justice activism, including the black lives matter movement which gained support over the spring and summer months last year after a number of high-profile cases involving police killing people of color.

The online event is free and open to the public.

Fulton became involved in activism after her 17-year-old son, Trayvon Martin, was gunned down by “neighborhood watch” volunteer back in 2012 in Florida — a case which also captured national attention.

Since the death of her son, Fulton has been speaking out against gun violence across the country.

Today’s zoom event begins at noon.