It’s a search for answers in the aftermath of a tragedy. The mother of one of the children lost in the August 11th Daycare fire has now retained a nationally known law firm in the case.

According to the Saltz, Mongeluzzi, Barrett & Bendesky P.C. law firm, the mother of two-year-old Dalvin Pacley—one of the five children that died in the Daycare fire on August 11, 2019—has sought out legal representation from Saltz Mongeluzzi Barrett & Bendesky P.C. (SMBB).

A statement from Dalvin Pacley’s family stated the following: “Our family supports an increase in awareness and regulations for childcare to hopefully support providers like Ms. Elaine Harris to continue care for our youth.”

Karina Facchiano, Dalvin’s mother, said she will forever mourn the death of her son, and the other victims, and believes that she must do all she can to “make sure every question about why and how the fire was caused—and who should be held responsible—must be answered to make sure no other lives are lost in day care centers, in Erie or anywhere.”

Dalvin would have celebrated his third birthday on October 12.