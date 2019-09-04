Mother of two-year-old Daycare fire victim seeks legal representation

The mother of two-year-old Dalvin Pacley, one of the five children that died in the Daycare fire on August 11, 2019, has sought out legal representation from Saltz Mongeluzzi Barrett & Bendesky P.C. (SMBB).

Karina Facchiano, Dalvin’s mother, said she will forever mourn the death of her son, and the other victims, and believes that she must do all she can to “make sure every question about why and how the fire was caused—and who should be held responsible—must be answered to make sure no other lives are lost in day care centers, in Erie or anywhere.” Dalvin would have celebrated his third birthday on October 12.

Erie Attorney John B. Carlson is serving as co-counsel on the SMBB legal team that will conduct a search for answers in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Attorney Carlson said, “We will work cooperatively with the authorities to ensure that every deeply disturbing question, including all those regarding the failure to ensure a safe environment in this licensed facility, is addressed. When you drop your child off and trust their care to a “professional” caretaker, you have every right and every reason to expect they’ll be safely returned when you pick them up.”

Robert W. Zimmerman, of SMBB, added, “Dalvin’s death, and the deaths of the four other young children, has touched all those in Erie and throughout the country. Anyone with any information that may prove helpful in the investigation of the catastrophe is strongly encouraged to come forward, confidentially, to either Erie investigators or our legal team.”

If you have any information concerning the tragedy that could be helpful to the families, please contact any of the following attorneys: