Mother of two-year-old killed in August daycare fire files lawsuit against Harris Family Daycare

The mother of a two-year-old boy that died in the daycare fire in August has filed a lawsuit against the Harris Family Daycare.

Karina Facchiano has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the daycare.

Facchiano was the mother of two-year-old Dalvin Pacley. Pacley was one of five children who died in the fire.

This is the first legal action being taken since the fire. Estate’s have been opened on three of the other deceased children, which have been marked as pending litigation, meaning there could be another lawsuit.