An Erie man pleads guilty today to possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

26-year-old Elvis Vargas was arrested last July after police seized drugs, cash, and multiple guns after a search of his apartment.

His mother, Carmen Medina, was also arrested and pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to deliver last month.

Vargas will be sentenced on July 19th and he has agreed to forfeit the money and guns found during the drug bust.