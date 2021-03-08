Mother speaks out about handling postpartum depression after pregnancy

One mother is sharing the struggle of her story postpartum depression story and who she was able to get the support she needed.

We spoke with the mother about her journey.

One mother from Edinboro spoke about how she felt with having postpartum depression after having two pregnancies.

For Amanda Carter, during her first pregnancy she realized she had postpartum depression after giving birth to twins and then again after the birth of her third child.

Amanda said it was a struggle for her to want to do anything and there was something holding her back from doing the things she wanted to do.

While having twins and a third child were challenges in their own right, both were made difficult due to postpartum depression.

She said that her will to get things done, or even doing things she enjoyed was crushed during the depression.

Carter said that this is a topic that isn’t talked about enough and to talk to your doctors and support system to get the help you need.

“It doesn’t mean you don’t love your child. It doesn’t mean that you have failed as a parent. It just means that right now your body’s chemical is just a little off and it needs a boost,” said Amanda Carter, Mother, Edinboro Resident.

Carter is hoping that there will be more discussions on postpartum depression in high schools and in other pregnancy classes.