One mother is using artwork to say thank you to the doctors at UPMC Hamot who saved her sons life.

Lena Logvina’s teenage son was shot in the chest last year.

So Lena, who is an artist, created a mosaic depicting the scars and bullet hole in her son.

She calls the artwork her “healing piece” as it helped her heal during the hardest time in her life.

Lena says her son is still recovering but is doing much better.