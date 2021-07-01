Motivate Studios celebrates one year at Greengarden Place location

Edinboro native, Alicia Krahe started her gym Motivate Studios 4 years ago.

On July 1, 2020 she opened the doors to her location at Greengarden Place. The studio’s first class only had four people attend, fast forward one year later and there was a full class of women working out in her studio.

The original plan was to open in April, but gyms were shut down on March 16th due to the Coronavirus and would continue to be closed until July. When the doors did open up, it was at a limited capacity and masks had to be worn.

Today, Krahe, her staff and clients are celebrating, “Motivate Style,” by getting an early morning workout to start off their day.

Despite the challenges this past year has brought because of the pandemic, Krahe said she is excited to see where Motivate will be a year from now.

