A motorcyclist is dead following an accident in west Erie County around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook confirmed that a 41-year-old man from Springfield was killed shortly after wrecking his motorcycle just east of the intersection of Route 6N and Route 20 in Springfield Township.

According to Cook, the motorcyclist had struck a deer, damaging his motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, whose name has not yet been released, had reportedly contacted someone for a ride and was waiting along the edge of the road when, according to Cook, an approaching van swerved to avoid the motorcycle, striking the victim.

The van reportedly then left the scene.

Upon arrival, emergency crews along with Pennsylvania State Police found the man in the bushes.

Police reported that a 25-year-old East Springfield man is custody after he fled the scene but was later located at a nearby residence.

The accident remains under investigation.