Motorcycle driver critically injured after wreck on Zimmerman Rd.

A motorcycle accident near 32nd St. has left one man critically injured.

According to Erie County 911, calls went out around 9:40 Friday night for a motorcycle over an embankment at 3215 Zimmerman Road.

The driver was transported by ambulance to the hospital and was then called out as a level-one trauma alert.

Erie Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene.

No word on the exact nature of the injuries could be confirmed at this time.

