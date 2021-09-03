Motorcycle driver critically injured after wreck on Zimmerman Rd.

A motorcycle accident near 32nd St. has left one man critically injured.

According to Erie County 911, calls went out around 9:40 Friday night for a motorcycle over an embankment at 3215 Zimmerman Road.

The driver was transported by ambulance to the hospital and was then called out as a level-one trauma alert.

Erie Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene.

No word on the exact nature of the injuries could be confirmed at this time.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.