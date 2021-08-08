Motorcycle driver in hospital after crashing into tree Saturday night

A man from Conneaut Ohio is in the hospital after crashing his motorcycle into a tree on Saturday night around 7:30 p.m.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the 18-year-old was traveling westbound on State Route 20 in Springfield Township.

A witness told police that the motorcycle was being driven in a reckless manner.

The driver then lost control and went off the side of the road way and struck a tree.

The driver was not wearing a helmet and suffered what police say are suspected serious injuries.

