Motorcycle industry continues to deal with shortages of computer chips

Car dealerships aren’t the only ones facing shortages these days.

We’re being told that the motorcycle industry is facing similar issues with a shortage of computer chips leading to scant inventory for buyers to choose.

Those shortages are even impacting the power sports industry, where ongoing shortages are leading to fewer choices for consumers. Even worse, it does not appear that things will be getting better anytime soon.

“Things have flipped. When I call the factory, it’s not what I want, it’s what do you have? Even colors, we can’t choose anymore, it’s just the way it is. Because of this, it’s not a local issue, it’s a national issue and a world issue.” said Mark Aleksandrowicz, General Manager of Alek’s Powersports.

Aleksandrowicz says, for the most part, customers have been patient. They’ve been understanding that there is a national shortage for materials.

