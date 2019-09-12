Motorcycle rider Darcy Phillips remembered by bikers & family members

The woman who died in a motorcycle accident was honored by her fellow riders. A service for Darcy Phillips was held, those riders joined by shocked family and friends.

A deadly accident Friday morning took the life of motorcyclist Darcy Phillips. The group Fallen Riders began her memorial ride from where the accident happened on W 8th and Bayfront to Burton West Lake Funeral Home to show support. “People just aren’t paying attention,” said Founder of mission riders Vince Rizzone.

Richard Travers is the marketing director of Fallen Riders. He said drivers should be careful when they are sharing the road. “Always look twice and hopefully save a life,” said Travers. Her son Kelly Gonzales says he found out about the accident walking home from school. “I’m real devastated about it,” said Gonzales.

Erie Police are still investigating this accident. If you have any information you can call 877-1120