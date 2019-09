The woman who died in the hit and run motorcycle accident on West 8th and Bayfront Pkwy is being honored by her fellow riders.

The funeral for Darcy Philips will begin at 7 p.m. at the Burton West Lake Funeral Home on West 26th Street.

Members of the Erie County Fallen Riders are gathering at the site of the accident to remember Darcy.

Then they will take part in a memorial ride from the site of the accident to the funeral home.