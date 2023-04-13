With the weather getting warmer, a lot more bikes are hitting the road. Off-Road Express is reminding drivers and motorcyclists to use extra caution.

Joe Askins, vice president of Off-Road Express, said it’s more important to be safe than sorry. It’s better to leave extra time and put distractions away such as cell phones.

He explained that it’s crucial to have the right protective gear that fits properly.

“When you can be at a low speed on a motorcycle and have a fall, you’re really going to get damaged physically without the right gear on,” said Askins. “You really want to invest in the proper riding gear because it can safe your life.”

Off-Road Express offers free riding courses starting in the next couple of weeks. You can learn more information online.