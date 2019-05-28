Motorcycle safety tips for biking season

Motorcyclists are out and about and that means a higher risk of accidents.

Joe Askins, Off Road Express Dealer says, “In this time of the year, especially in early Spring, it seems like everyone is just excited to get out there and it’s important to slow down a little think about where you’re going, how you’re going to get there and how you’re going to take the safest path there.”

For motorcyclists, be aware of road conditions and weather while you’re biking. Stay clear of the middle lane where there is left over debris and oil. This can cause the road to be slick.

There are certain steps you can take this season to ensure your safety on the road including a jacket, gloves and a helmet.

Askins adds, “The helmet you wear has to fit properly, you have to have a good sight and a lot of them are ventilated so the shields don’t fog up. You want the right eye protection these are just good safety precautions we encourage the riders to utilize them all as they head out.”

Jackets with armor, boots that cover your ankles, gloves, and long pants are all important precautions you can take before getting on your bike.

The best thing you can do is talk among yourself and raise awareness about safety.

Steve Wentson, Director of the Injured Motorcycles Association tells us, “Just take the time to think back, take the time to think about who you know that isn’t here because they died on a motorcycle, who spent a lot of time in the hospital and a lot of time in recovery and a lot of financial stress. Just reflect back.”

Remember to take your time on the roads and look out for those around you.