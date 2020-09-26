Motorcycle stolen from Waterford Township residence

According to reports, a motorcycle was stolen from a Waterford Township residence sometime between September 23rd and 24th. This motorcycle was reported also stolen between the hours of 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The motorcycle is a red and white CR-F Honda 250L with an aftermarket exhaust.

This motorcycle also had a registration plate attached to it bearing the PA plate PA 4LK33.

Anyone with information on this stolen vehicle is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police or the investigating officer Corey Tomko.